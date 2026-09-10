On September 10, 2026, gold and silver prices vary across major Indian cities. Rates are provided for 24K (purest) and 22K (jewellery) gold, alongside per-kilogram silver prices. These city-wise variations are due to local taxes, transportation, and demand.

Gold and silver prices remain closely watched by investors, jewellery buyers and households across India. On September 10, 2026, buyers can check the latest city-wise rates for gold and silver before making any purchase or investment decision.

Gold prices are generally quoted for different purities, with 22-carat and 24-carat gold being the most commonly tracked rates. While 24K gold is considered the purest form commonly available in the market, 22K gold is widely used for making jewellery because of its greater durability.

Silver prices, meanwhile, are typically tracked on a per-kilogram basis. The precious metal is used not only for jewellery and household items but also across several industrial applications, making its price movement important for both consumers and investors.

Gold, Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

City 24K Gold (Rs/10g) 22K Gold (Rs/10g) Silver 999 (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 1,52,740 Rs 1,40,012 Rs 2,37,840 Mumbai Rs 1,53,010 Rs 1,40,259 Rs 2,38,250 Kolkata Rs 1,52,810 Rs 1,40,076 Rs 2,37,930 Chennai Rs 1,53,450 Rs 1,40,663 Rs 2,38,940 Bengaluru Rs 1,53,130 Rs 1,40,369 Rs 2,38,440 Hyderabad Rs 1,53,250 Rs 1,40,479 Rs 2,38,630

Note: Gold and silver rates may vary depending on the source, location, purity and applicable taxes or charges.

What Buyers Should Know

Gold and silver prices can vary between cities because of factors such as local taxes, transportation costs, demand and other market-related charges. The final amount paid by a customer at a jewellery store can also be higher than the quoted gold rate because of making charges, GST and other applicable costs.

For gold jewellery, buyers should also check the purity and hallmarking details before making a purchase. The price of a finished jewellery item depends not only on the prevailing gold rate but also on its weight, design and making charges.

Silver buyers should similarly confirm whether the quoted price is for pure silver and whether additional charges are included.

Precious-metal prices can change regularly in response to international market movements, currency fluctuations, domestic demand and broader economic developments. Therefore, consumers planning to buy gold or silver on September 10 should verify the applicable rate with their jeweller before completing a transaction.