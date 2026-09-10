Bengaluru's Metro Phase 3 is advancing into a preparatory stage, with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issuing tenders for building demolition. This groundwork is essential to clear land for the new metro corridors, including routes from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Mysore Road and Hosahalli to Kadabagere.

Bengaluru’s ambitious Metro expansion has moved into a crucial preparatory stage, with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) floating tenders for the demolition and dismantling of buildings and structures required for Metro Phase 3.

The latest tenders cover several stretches of the proposed network, signalling that groundwork for the major expansion project is moving ahead. According to the official government e-procurement portal, BMRCL has invited bids for multiple demolition packages published on September 9.

One tender covers structures between JP Nagar 4th Phase Station and Mysore Road Station under Corridor 1. The package has an estimated value of about ₹4.74 crore, with bids scheduled to close on October 9.

Another package covers the stretch between Sumanahalli Station and Kempapura Station, also under Corridor 1. The tender has an estimated value of about ₹4.29 crore.

A further tender concerns Hosahalli Station to Kadabagere Station under Corridor 2, excluding a specified 1.64-km section. The estimated value of this package is about ₹4 crore.

The demolition-related tenders are part of the preparatory activities needed to clear identified structures along the proposed Metro alignments. The bids are scheduled to be opened in October, following the completion of the tendering process.

Metro Phase 3 is expected to significantly expand Bengaluru’s mass-transit network and improve connectivity across several growing residential and commercial areas.

The latest development comes as work on other Metro projects in the city also advances. The first 7.5-km elevated section of the Pink Line, between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, is expected to open later this month, subject to final clearances.

With Phase 3 now entering preparatory stages, the latest BMRCL tenders mark another significant step in Bengaluru’s long-term Metro expansion plans.