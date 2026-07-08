CM Punk RETURNS, Stuns WWE Universe by Winning Championship on RAW | Sports

CM Punk made a sensational return on WWE RAW in Chicago and shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Sami Zayn to win the WWE Championship. After Cody Rhodes was ruled out following a backstage attack by GUNTHER, Punk stepped in as the surprise challenger and captured the title in an unforgettable main event.In this video:0:00 CM Punk Returns on WWE RAW & Cody Rhodes Ruled Out1:45 CM Punk vs Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship3:52 CM Punk Wins WWE Championship | Chicago Goes Wild

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