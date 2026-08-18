Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ is proving to be one of the biggest theatrical successes of the season. The film has maintained strong momentum after its opening and is now just ₹9 crore away from crossing the ₹100-crore mark in India.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, ‘Awarapan 2’ earned ₹9.25 crore on its first Monday. While this marked a significant drop after the extended Independence Day weekend, the film’s four-day India net collection has reached an impressive ₹91 crore.

The sequel opened with ₹22 crore on Friday before witnessing a major jump on Saturday, collecting ₹33.75 crore. It followed this with ₹26 crore on Sunday. With ₹91 crore already in the bag, the film could enter the ₹100-crore club on Tuesday itself if it maintains a similar pace.

The film has also recorded a strong worldwide performance. Its global collection has reportedly reached ₹130.82 crore, putting it within touching distance of the ₹150-crore milestone.

Beats Batwara 1947 In Box Office Clash

‘Awarapan 2’ has comfortably outperformed Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s ‘Batwara 1947’ at the domestic box office. The strong word-of-mouth has further helped the Emraan Hashmi starrer sustain its momentum.

Discounted ticket prices at several multiplexes on Tuesday could provide another boost to footfalls and help the film cross ₹100 crore within five days.

Awarapan 2 Becomes A Hit

Reportedly made on a budget of ₹45 crore, the film has already earned more than twice its production cost through India net collections. It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of the 2007 original ‘Awarapan’ within its opening day.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, ‘Awarapan 2’ stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in the lead roles and is emerging as a clear box-office winner.