2 6 Image Credit : Chatgpt

Depression in Bay of Bengal.. 6-day alert for AP, Telangana

A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has now become a deep depression. It's currently over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near West Bengal and North Odisha, and is moving towards Jharkhand. Because of this, the IMD says many parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see light to moderate rains, and some places might get rains with strong winds, from August 18 to 23. The IMD also warned that Telangana, Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema could see strong winds of 40-50 kmph, sometimes hitting 60 kmph, between August 17 and 21.