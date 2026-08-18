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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts 6 Days of Showers Amid El Nino Warning
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The India Meteorological Department has some news. A depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for six days. The IMD has also put out an alert
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Image Credit : Gemini
Heavy rains from August 18 to 23.. Red alert for which districts?
The weather is changing really fast. One minute it's hot and humid, the next you see dark clouds but no rain. To clear the confusion, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a big update. It says both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will get moderate to heavy rains for the next six days. At the same time, the IMD also mentioned that El Niño could have a serious impact.
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Image Credit : Chatgpt
Depression in Bay of Bengal.. 6-day alert for AP, Telangana
A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has now become a deep depression. It's currently over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near West Bengal and North Odisha, and is moving towards Jharkhand. Because of this, the IMD says many parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see light to moderate rains, and some places might get rains with strong winds, from August 18 to 23. The IMD also warned that Telangana, Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema could see strong winds of 40-50 kmph, sometimes hitting 60 kmph, between August 17 and 21.
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Image Credit : ANI
How are the temperatures?
The weather department says that even with a cloudy sky, many places will stay dry because of low humidity. For it to rain, the air needs at least 70% moisture. Right now, North Telangana has 60% humidity, while central and south Telangana have only 42%. Temperatures could touch 35 degrees Celsius. However, some parts of North Telangana might get rain on August 19. In Andhra Pradesh, humidity is below 40%, and temperatures could rise to 36-37 degrees. North Andhra might see light showers on August 19.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Government warnings for public and fishermen
Officials have issued strict warnings for fishermen. They have been told not to venture into the sea until August 19 because the Bay of Bengal is very rough. The public is also advised not to go out during heavy rains and strong winds. If you are outside, officials say you should not stand under trees, electric poles, old buildings, or large hoardings. The State Disaster Management Force (SDMF) has asked people in low-lying areas to stay alert.
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Image Credit : Gemini
El Niño's grip.. even Antarctic ice is melting
The biggest danger coming our way is 'El Niño'. And reports say this isn't a normal one; it's expected to be very severe. Global weather researchers believe its impact will peak by December. It's causing the Pacific Ocean's surface water to heat up so much that ice in Antarctica is breaking off and melting into the Indian Ocean. This has also reduced fish stocks, making it tough for fishermen. Meanwhile, a cyclone named 'Lala' is hitting with 110 kmph winds, and three more low-pressure systems are also forming.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
Severe water shortage in the future.. big shock for farmers
You might think an El Niño peak in December won't affect us since it's not our rainy season, but that's a mistake. Here's why:1. El Niño will cause poor rainfall right now.2. It will also weaken the Northeast monsoon in September.3. Without enough rain, groundwater levels will fall badly.4. This will lead to a severe drinking water shortage next summer.5. On top of that, farmers will face double the trouble with irrigation water by the next Kharif season.
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