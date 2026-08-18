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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Rises as Residents Wait for Monsoon Rain, Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is witnessing rising temperatures, humid conditions as residents wait for stronger monsoon showers. IMD has forecast cloudy skies with limited rain today, light to moderate showers may arrive on August 19 and 20
Delhi sees above-normal temperatures
Delhi did not receive significant rainfall on Monday, August 17, adding to the discomfort caused by high humidity. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above normal.
The maximum temperature reached around 35.8 degrees Celsius, about 2 degrees above the seasonal average. There was no major change in the minimum or maximum temperatures over the preceding 24 hours.
Humidity also remained high, with the maximum relative humidity touching 84 percent and the minimum standing at 58 percent. The combination of heat and moisture made conditions feel particularly uncomfortable during the day.
Rain chances remain low today
According to the IMD forecast, Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy skies on August 18, with only a limited possibility of rainfall.
The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. Northwest winds are likely to blow at around 10-15 km/h during the day.
Very light to light rain could occur in some parts of the city from morning through the afternoon. However, widespread or heavy rainfall is not expected.
Better rain chances on August 19 and 20
While Tuesday is expected to remain mostly dry, the weather outlook offers some hope for rain later in the week. Light to moderate showers are likely in Delhi during the morning and afternoon on August 19 and 20.
However, the IMD expects the chances of heavy rain to remain very low across the city this week. Residents may therefore have to wait longer for the kind of intense monsoon showers that could bring significant relief from the heat and humidity.
Westerly winds of around 15-20 km/h were observed across Delhi during the day over the previous 24-hour period. Temperatures in different parts of the city ranged broadly from 24-28 degrees Celsius for minimum readings to 35-36 degrees Celsius for maximum readings, with some areas recording temperatures above normal.
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