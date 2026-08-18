Delhi did not receive significant rainfall on Monday, August 17, adding to the discomfort caused by high humidity. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature reached around 35.8 degrees Celsius, about 2 degrees above the seasonal average. There was no major change in the minimum or maximum temperatures over the preceding 24 hours.

Humidity also remained high, with the maximum relative humidity touching 84 percent and the minimum standing at 58 percent. The combination of heat and moisture made conditions feel particularly uncomfortable during the day.