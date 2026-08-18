JSSC-CGL Cancellation: Aspirants REFUSE to End Protest, Demand CBI Probe in Jharkhand

Jharkhand student aspirants have refused to call off their agitation despite the government’s announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and all examinations conducted by TDPL. Student se leader Piyush Kumar said the protesters want clarity on the JSSC notification, CDPO and FSO exams, the 2018 age cut-off and the demand for a CBI inquiry. He said the agitation will continue until all demands are addressed.