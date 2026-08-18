Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947 has failed to live up to the expectations surrounding its release. After a weak opening, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial witnessed a steep drop on its first Monday, raising concerns over its box office run.

According to Sacnilk estimates, ‘Batwara 1947’ earned around ₹2 crore net in India on Monday, its fourth day. The film had collected ₹7.25 crore on Sunday, meaning its earnings plunged by nearly 72.4% in a single day.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 9.37% across 6,771 shows on Monday. After four days, its total domestic net collection stands at approximately ₹28.50 crore. Its India gross collection has reached ₹33.95 crore.

Overseas, the film added around ₹75 lakh on Monday, taking its total overseas gross to ₹6.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at approximately ₹40.20 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

‘Batwara 1947’ opened with ₹5.75 crore on Friday, followed by ₹13.50 crore on Saturday and ₹7.25 crore on Sunday. Monday’s ₹2 crore collection has taken its four-day domestic net total to ₹28.50 crore.

Film Struggles Against ₹120 Crore Budget

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film reportedly carries a budget of around ₹120 crore, while reports suggest Sunny Deol was paid approximately ₹45 crore for the project. With only ₹28.50 crore net earned domestically in four days, the film has recovered just 23.75% of its reported budget.

Featuring Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the Partition-era drama is inspired by Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamya E Nai’. A.R. Rahman has composed the music, with Santosh Sivan handling cinematography.