KYIV IN FLAMES! Russian Missile Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Book Market | WATCH

KYIV IN FLAMES! Russian Missile Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Book Market
A Russian missile strike on Kyiv triggered a massive fire at the Petrivka book market on August 16, with thick smoke and flames engulfing parts of the site. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as fires were reported across multiple districts of the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian officials also reported injuries as firefighters battled the blaze and assessed the damage.
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