Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Red Alert Issued In South Bengal As Depression Forms; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After a full day of rain on Monday because of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, the downpour will likely reduce on Tuesday. However, the Met department has forecast scattered heavy showers for Kolkata
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Kolkata Weather
It rained non-stop all through Monday. The skies were cloudy right from the morning. Large parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, saw continuous rainfall. The big question now is, will Tuesday be the same?
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Weather Update
The weather department has confirmed it. The low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal has now become stronger, turning into a depression. It's expected to move northwest, crossing Gangetic West Bengal and heading towards Jharkhand, which is why the rain continues.
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Met Office
The Met office reports that the depression is currently located over coastal West Bengal, near Bangladesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal. Its position is very close to Kolkata, at approximately 22.5 degrees North latitude and 88.3 degrees East longitude. While the depression is causing rain, the intensity today will be less than yesterday.
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Tuesday Forecast
According to the Alipore Met office, Tuesday will see cloudy skies with occasional sunshine. You can expect the temperature and humidity to rise. While an orange alert for very heavy rain is active for Kolkata and the south, a red alert has been issued for a few specific districts.
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Rain
Scattered showers are expected this afternoon. Districts like West Burdwan, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas might experience thunderstorms. The Met office has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain today in Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, West Medinipur, and West Burdwan.
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North Bengal
North Bengal is also bracing for rough weather today. Five districts—Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar—are likely to receive heavy rainfall. This weather pattern is expected to continue in North Bengal until Saturday.
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