Mirzapur: The Movie Trailer OUT! Munna Bhaiya Returns | Fans Go WILD | X Reactions

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Mirzapur: The Movie Trailer OUT! Munna Bhaiya Returns

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 13 2026, 03:11 AM IST
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Mirzapur: The Movie trailer is finally here, and fans are going wild over the return of the iconic Mirzapur gang. Divyenndu is back as Munna Bhaiya, alongside Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit. From explosive action and intense rivalries to powerful dialogues and Munna Bhaiya’s much-awaited comeback, the trailer has sparked a massive reaction on social media. Watch the video to know what fans are saying about the highly anticipated film and its big-screen transformation.In this video0:00 — Mirzapur: The Movie Trailer Is OUT!1:00 — Munna Bhaiya Returns: Fans Go WILD2:00 — Kaleen vs Guddu: Fans React to the Trailer

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