The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-533 draw is scheduled for August 18, 2026, with results awaited. The draw, set for 3 pm, features a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other significant prizes include Rs 30 lakh for second place and Rs 5 lakh for third.

The KeralaLottery Sthree Sakthi SS-533 results for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, are yet to be announced. Ticket holders are eagerly waiting for the winning numbers of the latest weekly lottery draw, which offers a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-533 draw is scheduled for August 18, with the lottery draw expected to take place at 3 pm. The winning numbers are expected to be published after the draw, and participants are advised to check the official Kerala State Lottery results and Kerala Government Gazette for final verification.

The top winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-533 lottery will receive Rs 1 crore as the first prize. The second prize is worth Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize carries a reward of Rs 5 lakh. The draw also includes several other prize categories, giving ticket holders multiple opportunities to win.

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Sthree Sakthi SS-533 Prize Details

Prize Category Prize Money 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Consolation Prize Rs 5,000 2nd Prize Rs 30 Lakh 3rd Prize Rs 5 Lakh 4th Prize Rs 5,000 5th Prize Rs 2,000 6th Prize Rs 1,000 7th Prize Rs 500 8th Prize Rs 200 9th Prize Rs 100

The winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-533 draw will be updated once they are officially announced. Ticket holders should carefully match their ticket number and series with the complete results after publication. The Kerala Lottery Department's official results portal currently lists the previous Sthree Sakthi SS-532 draw, held on August 11, while the August 18 SS-533 results are awaited.

Once released, the complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories can be checked against the official results. Ticket holders should verify any winning claim using the official Kerala State Lottery result and Gazette publication.

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