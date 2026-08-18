The weather department has forecast heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in isolated places in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts on Tuesday, August 18.

Winds may reach speeds of 40 to 50 kmph during the spells of heavy rain. The forecast comes as a weak trough persists in the lower levels of the atmosphere along the Tamil Nadu coast.

Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph is also likely at isolated places across the Western Ghats districts, northern coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu may receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms at a few places.