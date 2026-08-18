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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Warning In These Districts Today, Chennai Forecast Also Out
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to see rain and thunderstorms in several areas today, with heavy rain forecast in Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Chennai may also get light to moderate showers with thunderstorms in some areas
Heavy Rain Alert For Chengalpattu, Villupuram
The weather department has forecast heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in isolated places in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts on Tuesday, August 18.
Winds may reach speeds of 40 to 50 kmph during the spells of heavy rain. The forecast comes as a weak trough persists in the lower levels of the atmosphere along the Tamil Nadu coast.
Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph is also likely at isolated places across the Western Ghats districts, northern coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Other parts of Tamil Nadu may receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms at a few places.
Rain Forecast For August 19 And 20
On August 19, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph is likely at isolated places in Nilgiris, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Villupuram districts.
The Western Ghats districts, northern coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds at a few places. Light rain with thunderstorms is also possible in isolated parts of the rest of Tamil Nadu.
On August 20, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph is likely at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts. Light rain with thunderstorms may occur in a few other parts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.
Chennai Weather, Temperature And Fishermen Alert
In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Tuesday. Some parts of the city may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the evening or night.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 27-28 degrees Celsius.
Between August 18 and August 21, temperatures in parts of north interior Tamil Nadu may remain 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal. Temperatures across the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain close to normal.
Fishermen have also been advised to stay away from certain sea areas. Along the southern Tamil Nadu coast and parts of the Gulf of Mannar, winds may reach 45-55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, between August 18 and 21.
On August 18, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal. Winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, may prevail over parts of the central Bay of Bengal.
Similar conditions are expected over parts of the east-central Arabian Sea adjoining the central-west Arabian Sea between August 18 and 21, with winds reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph.
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the affected sea areas during the specified period.
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