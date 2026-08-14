Emraan Hashmi's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Ultimate Bollywood Romantic Playlist

When it comes to Bollywood's most iconic romantic heroes, Emraan Hashmi has created a musical legacy that is hard to match. From intense love ballads to soulful melodies and chart-topping romantic tracks, his films have given us some of the most unforgettable songs of the 2000s and beyond.Known as Bollywood's 'serial kisser,' Emraan Hashmi became equally famous for the incredible music associated with his movies. His songs captured heartbreak, passion, romance, longing and the complicated emotions of love.From Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Kaho Na Kaho to Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Zara Sa, Pee Loon and Tum Mile, these songs continue to remain favourites among Bollywood music lovers.Let's count down Emraan Hashmi's Top 20 Superhit Songs that deserve a place in every Bollywood playlist.