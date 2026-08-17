Use a clean container, refill water on a regular basis, and keep plants out of direct sunlight. Once the roots are sufficiently formed, you can continue with water culture or transplant the plant into soil if preferred.

Love indoor plants but despise dealing with sloppy soil, containers, and continuous repotting? You may still create a lovely green space at home with plants that thrive in water. All you need is a clean glass jar, fresh water, and a location with adequate lighting. Water-grown plants are also an enjoyable method to observe root development, making them ideal for novices.

Here are seven easy indoor plants that may be grown in water without soil.

1) Pothos

Pothos, often known as Money Plant in India, is one of the simplest plants to grow in water. Simply lay a good stem cutting with a few nodes in a glass container and expose it to strong, indirect light. Changing the water on a regular basis can help the roots stay healthy.

2. Lucky Bamboo.

Lucky Bamboo looks beautiful in a clear vase filled with water. It enjoys bright, indirect light and may live for a long time if the water is maintained clean. It is also a popular option for workstations and tiny spaces.

3. Spider plant

Spider Plants may be grown from their little plantlets. Immerse the base of a plantlet in water and let the roots to grow. Its arched leaves make it very appealing in hanging or artistic glass containers.

4. Philodendron

Philodendron cuttings grow surprisingly well in water. Choose a healthy stem with at least one node and position it beneath the waterline. To prevent rotting, keep the leaves above water.

5) Coleus

Coleus is a bright choice for water propagation. Its colourful leaves may provide an instant pop of colour to any indoor area, while its roots grow in a clear container.

6. Tradescantia.

Tradescantia grows quickly from stem cuttings and may take root in water with no effort. The trailing stems look lovely in little bottles or hanging glass containers.

7. Chinese evergreen

Chinese Evergreen, or Aglaonema, may also be cultivated in water using proper cuttings. Its appealing foliage makes it a desirable option for homes and workplaces.