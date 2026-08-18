On August 18, gold and silver prices in India edged higher, continuing a strong year-long performance. Gold prices have gained 56.76% over the past year, while silver has surged by a remarkable 109.54%. These elevated rates are being closely watched by investors and buyers.

Gold and silver prices in India edged higher on Tuesday, August 18, with both precious metals continuing their strong performance over the past year. Investors, jewellers and buyers planning purchases are closely tracking the latest rates as gold remains elevated and silver continues to record a sharp year-on-year rally.

According to the latest data, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,56,210 per 10 grams at the India level, while 22K gold stood at Rs 1,43,193 per 10 grams. Gold has gained 56.76% over the past year, highlighting the strong rally in the yellow metal.

Silver also remained at significantly higher levels. Silver 999 fine was priced at Rs 2,39,110 per kg at the India level, while Silver 925 sterling stood at Rs 2,21,177 per kg. Silver has surged 109.54% in one year, compared with Rs 1,14,110 per kg on August 18, 2025.

Among major metro cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices, followed closely by Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Mumbai and Delhi remained comparatively lower for gold and silver on August 18.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Rates on August 18

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver 999 Fine (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,55,660 Rs 1,42,688 Rs 2,38,270 Mumbai Rs 1,55,930 Rs 1,42,936 Rs 2,38,680 Kolkata Rs 1,55,720 Rs 1,42,743 Rs 2,38,360 Chennai Rs 1,56,380 Rs 1,43,348 Rs 2,39,370 Bengaluru Rs 1,56,050 Rs 1,43,046 Rs 2,38,870 Hyderabad Rs 1,56,180 Rs 1,43,165 Rs 2,39,060

The latest city-wise figures show how rates can differ depending on local factors, including taxes, transportation costs, demand and other market-related charges. Chennai recorded the highest 24K gold rate at Rs 1,56,380 per 10 grams and the highest silver rate at Rs 2,39,370 per kg among the listed metros. Delhi had the lowest 24K gold price at Rs 1,55,660 per 10 grams, while Kolkata and Delhi were among the lower-priced cities for silver.

With gold up 56.76% and silver soaring 109.54% over the past year, precious metal prices remain in focus for investors as well as consumers. Buyers should note that retail jewellery prices may vary further depending on making charges, GST and jeweller-specific costs. The above rates are benchmark prices based on the latest available market data as of August 18.