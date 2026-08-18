India Vs Sri Lanka Galle Test Weather Forecast: India are in a strong position in the Galle Test, but rain could disrupt their push for victory. With Sri Lanka showing resistance and showers forecast, Day 4 could test India's patience

Dark rain clouds forced the groundsmen to cover the entire outfield at the Galle International Stadium at the end of Day 3. The weather is expected to remain a concern when India and Sri Lanka return for the fourth day's play.

Showers are forecast around 10 am IST and local time in Galle, with a 56% chance of rain during that period. The probability is expected to fall to around 20% by 1 pm.

After the morning spell, conditions are likely to remain mostly cloudy. If the forecast holds, the teams could still get a substantial amount of playing time, although roughly an hour of action could be lost to rain.

India Take 178-Run Lead After Suthar, Jadeja Shine

India finished the third day in a commanding position after bowling Sri Lanka out for 284 in their first innings. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 4/76.

Ravindra Jadeja also played a key role with the ball, claiming 3/57 as India's spin attack kept Sri Lanka under sustained pressure.

The hosts were struggling at 99/5 at lunch, with Suthar's early spell putting India firmly in control. At that stage, it appeared Sri Lanka's innings could end quickly.

However, the Indian bowlers were denied an easy finish by Sonal Dinusha, who produced a memorable innings when his team needed it most.

Dinusha, Dickwella Frustrate India

Dinusha produced a maiden international century, scoring 100 runs from 168 deliveries. He found an experienced partner in Niroshan Dickwella, who contributed 80 off 115 balls.

The pair stitched together a crucial 146-run partnership for the sixth wicket from 216 deliveries, frustrating an Indian attack that had looked set to wrap up the innings early.

Their resistance was particularly significant in the second session, when Sri Lanka added 116 runs without losing a wicket.

India eventually broke through and secured a sizeable 178-run first-innings lead, leaving them in a strong position heading into Day 4. However, with Sri Lanka having shown the ability to fight back and rain potentially affecting the schedule, India still have two major obstacles between them and victory.