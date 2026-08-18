The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-533 lottery draw. Participants can now check the winning numbers from the draw held on Tuesday. The lottery features a first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other prize tiers.

The KeralaLottery Result Today, August 18, 2026, has been announced for the Sthree Sakthi SS-533 lottery draw. The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducted the draw on Tuesday, with the results released after the scheduled draw time. Ticket holders who participated in the Sthree Sakthi SS-533 lottery can now check the winning numbers and verify their tickets.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw offers multiple prizes across different categories, with the first-prize winner set to receive Rs 1 crore. Other prize categories include substantial rewards for second- and third-prize winners, along with several consolation and lower-tier prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-533 Lottery Result Today (August 18): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-67 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SR968860

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 968860

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - SS216008

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - SX448302

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0103, 0219, 0618, 0869, 1088, 1160, 1173, 1979, 3516, 4331, 4402, 4602, 4815, 4880, 5611, 7056, 7315, 9360, 9803

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 5239, 7027, 7239, 7994, 8135, 8823

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0422, 0595, 0656, 2663, 3584, 3786, 3936, 4608, 6126, 6306, 6533, 6857, 7007, 7299, 7657, 7693, 7796, 8558, 8870, 9064, 9284, 9320, 9504, 9614, 9889

7th Prize: Rs 500 - 0037, 0172, 0244, 0328, 0718, 0819, 0907, 1035, 1116, 1155, 1163, 1236, 1689, 1756, 1981, 2193, 2240, 2255, 2344, 2432, 2441, 2533, 2602, 2635, 2636, 2924, 3029, 3077, 3146, 3291, 3560, 3713, 3967, 4042, 4045, 4466, 4471, 4622, 4820, 4840, 5035, 5056, 5256, 5559, 5668, 5672, 5739, 5765, 5860, 5988, 6095, 6121, 6308, 6360, 6470, 6522, 6903, 7045, 7388, 7398, 7720, 7844, 7901, 7981, 8179, 8192, 8204, 8685, 8698, 8821, 9041, 9357, 9510, 9893, 9947, 9997

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0052, 0169, 0177, 0179, 0268, 0444, 0792, 0941, 1090, 1289, 1304, 1927, 1976, 2207, 2266, 2351, 2465, 2532, 2627, 2742, 2775, 3015, 3126, 3383, 3527, 3535, 3636, 4020, 4159, 4247, 4377, 4427, 4619, 4725, 4902, 4941, 5118, 5119, 5148, 5269, 5300, 5314, 5572, 5640, 5698, 5757, 5792, 5842, 5868, 5977, 6082, 6204, 6283, 6312, 6632, 6635, 6714, 6770, 6874, 6941, 6996, 7035, 7160, 7251, 7271, 7333, 7482, 7490, 7576, 7649, 7967, 8060, 8146, 8181, 8542, 8609, 8653, 8764, 8800, 8944, 9207, 9385, 9498, 9501, 9593, 9676, 9730, 9945, 9949, 9971

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0415, 0448, 0527, 0665, 0931, 0955, 0978, 1038, 1050, 1067, 1161, 1165, 1296, 1311, 1465, 1467, 1497, 1498, 1725, 1734, 1778, 1824, 2020, 2107, 2226, 2311, 2313, 2520, 2530, 2540, 2594, 2684, 2995, 3113, 3191, 3334, 3468, 3494, 3566, 3603, 3708, 3711, 3784, 3855, 3886, 3900, 3908, 3921, 4170, 4295, 4343, 4403, 4424, 4738, 4740, 4773, 4785, 4857, 4865, 4931, 4969, 4979, 4995, 5179, 5190, 5204, 5210, 5234, 5245, 5260, 5395, 5439, 5502, 5503, 5505, 5548, 5557, 5577, 5627, 5800, 5853, 5980, 6003, 6065, 6175, 6237, 6280, 6284, 6340, 6371, 6458, 6523, 6541, 6614, 6644, 6682, 6868, 6922, 6927, 7400, 7433, 7667, 7707, 7822, 7855, 7892, 7915, 7939, 7952, 7961, 7984, 8158, 8190, 8221, 8366, 8370, 8472, 8498, 8523, 8597, 8602, 8675, 8721, 8768, 8793, 8814, 8861, 8873, 9208, 9218, 9227, 9235, 9242, 9417, 9445, 9491, 9495, 9541, 9547, 9631, 9646, 9704, 9771, 9823, 9826, 9865, 9890, 9930, 9988, 9994

The winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-533 draw can be checked against the number printed on your ticket. Ticket holders should carefully verify the series and number before claiming any prize. The official Kerala Lottery result publication should be treated as the final authority for confirming winning tickets.

Winners are advised to preserve their original lottery tickets safely. A winning ticket must be presented according to the Kerala State Lotteries Department's rules and within the prescribed period for claiming the prize. Prize winners may also need to complete the required verification and documentation process.

The Kerala lottery results are eagerly followed every week by thousands of participants across the state. With the Sthree Sakthi SS-533 results now announced, ticket holders can check their numbers and find out whether they have won a prize in today's draw.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (17/08/2026): Bhagyathara BT-67 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner