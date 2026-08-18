On August 18, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained unchanged despite high global crude oil prices. Brent crude hovered near $91 per barrel due to geopolitical uncertainty. As India imports over 85% of its oil, persistently high international prices could increase its import bill and add to inflationary pressures.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained steady across major cities on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, even as global crude oil prices stayed elevated amid fresh geopolitical uncertainty. Motorists in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad can check the latest per-litre rates below before heading to fuel stations.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, hovered near the $91-per-barrel mark, slipping marginally by 0.07% to $90.99 per barrel at the latest check. In the previous session, US crude futures jumped 2.6% to settle at $84.50 per barrel, while Brent rose 2.7% to close at $90.87 per barrel. Oil prices had surged after Iran and the US ruled out extending the memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their conflict.

For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, persistently higher global oil prices could increase the country's import bill and add to inflationary pressures. A prolonged rise in crude prices may also increase the possibility of changes in domestic fuel prices in the future.

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Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities on August 18

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.12 Rs 97.78 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 99.78 Chennai Rs 107.75 Rs 99.57 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Among these major cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at Rs 115.69 per litre, while Delhi continued to have the lowest petrol rate at Rs 102.12. For diesel, Hyderabad was the costliest at Rs 103.82 per litre, while Delhi had the lowest price at Rs 95.20 per litre. The city-wise rates were unchanged on August 18, according to the latest data.

Fuel prices in India do not depend solely on international crude oil movements. Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also affected by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, and fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar. As a result, fuel prices can vary significantly from one city to another.

With global crude markets remaining sensitive to geopolitical developments, consumers and businesses will continue to watch whether sustained price movements eventually lead to changes in India's retail petrol and diesel rates.

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