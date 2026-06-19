CM Punk’s Huge Role at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Revealed | Major Storyline Plans SHOCK Fans!

CM Punk’s Huge Role at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Revealed
CM Punk is set to play a major role at WWE SummerSlam 2026, with reports teasing a top-level storyline and possible main event involvement. WWE is keeping details secret, but major rivalries, surprise segments, and a high-impact direction are being planned for his return spotlight.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
06:35
Now Playing
04:02
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing