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Vijay’s TVK Triumph: What He Did That Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan Couldn’t in Tamil Nadu Politics

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 06 2026, 04:11 PM IST
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Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK creates history in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.We analyze exactly what worked for Vijay that Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan couldn’t achieve in Tamil politics. From full commitment by quitting films to building a powerful grassroots organization, massive youth appeal, and smart anti-duopoly positioning, discover the winning formula behind Vijay’s sensational political debut.Why Rajinikanth stepped back in 2021 and why Kamal Haasan’s MNM struggled and how Vijay turned fanbase into votes.0:00 - Vijay’s Political Blockbuster 20260:30 - Rajinikanth: Announced → Withdrew 20211:15 - What Worked For Vijay2:00 - Analysis & Comparison

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