Trisha Krishnan Visits Thalapathy Vijay’s Residence Amid TVK Surge in Tamil Nadu | Elections 2026

Trisha Krishnan Visits Thalapathy Vijay’s Residence Amid TVK Surge in Tamil Nadu
Actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted leaving TVK chief Vijay’s residence as election results trends showed his party gaining strong momentum. Her visit, coinciding with her birthday and TVK’s surge, sparked buzz among fans amid heightened security and celebrations outside the residence.0:00 - Trisha Krishnan seen exiting Vijay’s Chennai residence1:29 - Spotted smiling but avoided media interaction2:25 - Viral videos of her visit flood social media
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