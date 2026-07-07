Maharashtra Flood: Torrential Rains Trigger Massive Waterlogging, Normal Life Hit
Heavy rainfall battered several parts of Maharashtra, including Lonavala, Nala Sopara and Raigad, causing severe waterlogging and widespread disruption. Roads were submerged, traffic movement slowed, and daily life was badly affected as authorities monitored the flood-like situation amid continued rain.
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