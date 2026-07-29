Baba Ramdev's BIG Message to GenZ: 'Country Runs Through Parliament, Not Streets' | NEET Protest

Baba Ramdev's BIG Message to GenZ: 'Country Runs Through Parliament, Not Streets'
Yoga Guru Ramdev has weighed in on the controversy surrounding slogans of "Azadi" against Brahminism and the RSS, saying such slogans should not bother anyone while stressing that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to every community.He also criticised the protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying that India is governed through Parliament, not through street protests, and urged people to respect constitutional values.
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