Shakira Top 20 Songs: From Hips Don’t Lie to Waka Waka (Birthday Special) | Entertainment

Celebrate the journey of global pop icon Shakira with her Top 20 biggest and most unforgettable songs. From Latin-pop anthems and emotional ballads to worldwide dance-floor hits, these tracks showcase the voice, energy, and unique style that made Shakira a global superstar.🎵 TIMESTAMPS:0:00 - Intro: The Queen of Latin Pop0:47 - From Trending

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