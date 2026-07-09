Satluj Controversy: BJP Has NO Role is Removing Film, Says Ravneet Bittu | Entertainment

Union Minister Ravneet Bittu has denied any role of the BJP-led Centre in Zee5 removing the Punjabi film Satluj. He said no government order was issued and the OTT platform took the decision independently. The controversy has triggered a wider debate over censorship, free speech and OTT content regulation.In this video:0:00 Satluj Controversy Explained | Why Was the Film Removed?1:00 Ravneet Bittu Denies BJP's Role in Zee5 Decision2:20 Censorship Debate, Political Reactions & What's Next

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