Indonesia: Massive Floods Hit Nias! Rivers Overflow, 500+ Families Affected | World News

Indonesia: Massive Floods Hit Nias! Rivers Overflow, 500+ Families Affected
Nias Barat, North Sumatra, Indonesia | Heavy rains triggered severe flooding across parts of Nias Barat, with the Lahomi and Moro’o rivers overflowing and inundating homes and roads on September 8. As per the reports, at least 595 families across 13 villages in four districts have been affected. Authorities have declared a seven-day emergency response and begun distributing essential supplies. WATCH!
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