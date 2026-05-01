Anushka Sharma Top 20 Songs | From Dance Pe Chance to Channa Mereya | Birthday Special

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Anushka Sharma Top 20 Songs

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 01 2026, 09:13 AM IST
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Celebrate the birthday of Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma with her top 20 most loved songs that defined romance, fun, and emotions on screen. From energetic dance hits to soulful melodies, her songs remain timeless favourites, making her one of the most iconic actresses of her generation.0:00 – Introduction & Birthday Tribute0:27 – Top 20 Songs Countdown Begins1:10 – Top 10 Songs & Fan Favorites

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