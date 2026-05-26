Ananya Panday Trolled for Bharatnatyam Moves in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ | Entertainment News

Ananya Panday Trolled for Bharatnatyam Moves in ‘Chand Mera Dil’
Ananya Panday is facing heavy trolling after the teaser of Chand Mera Dil went viral online. Social media users criticized her Bharatnatyam-inspired dance moves and compared them with legendary performances by Sridevi and Sai Pallavi. Several viral tweets and clips have now sparked a huge debate over Bollywood dance standards and classical expressions.In this video:00:00 – ‘Chand Mera Dil’ Teaser Sparks Massive Online Backlash00:54 – Netizens Compare Ananya Panday With Sai Pallavi & Sridevi01:57 – Fans Divided Over Trolls, Choreography & Dance Standards Debate
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