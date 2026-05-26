Ananya Panday Trolled for Bharatnatyam Moves in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ | Entertainment News

Ananya Panday is facing heavy trolling after the teaser of Chand Mera Dil went viral online. Social media users criticized her Bharatnatyam-inspired dance moves and compared them with legendary performances by Sridevi and Sai Pallavi. Several viral tweets and clips have now sparked a huge debate over Bollywood dance standards and classical expressions.In this video:00:00 – ‘Chand Mera Dil’ Teaser Sparks Massive Online Backlash00:54 – Netizens Compare Ananya Panday With Sai Pallavi & Sridevi01:57 – Fans Divided Over Trolls, Choreography & Dance Standards Debate

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