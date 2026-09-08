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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Three Days
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has put out a warning. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next three days. The IMD has also asked people to be careful
Rain alert for Telugu states due to a low-pressure system
The weather department has issued a major warning for AP and Telangana. A low-pressure trough is currently active over South Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu, extending to the Gulf of Mannar at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level. Because of this, the IMD says many areas in both states will see light to moderate rains, with some districts getting heavy showers over the next three days.
Winds at 50 km/hr speed, danger of lightning
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has shared an update. It says North Coastal Andhra and Yanam can expect thundershowers. Along with the rain, strong winds blowing at 40 to 50 km/hr are also likely. Officials are asking people to be extra careful when stepping out because of the high wind speeds and the risk of lightning strikes.
Heavy rains in Telangana too
Now, for Telangana. Weather experts are predicting that thunderstorms will start in the state from September 12. They expect several districts to receive heavy rainfall between September 13 and 17. Since the rain intensity might increase right around festival time, it's a good idea for everyone to take precautions in advance.
Follow these during strong winds
The weather department has given some specific safety tips for the public. During heavy rains and strong winds, don't stand under trees as branches could break and fall. You should also stay away from electric poles, old walls, and large hoardings. The safest option is to take shelter inside a solid, concrete building.
Alert for travelers and vehicle users
Officials are advising two-wheeler riders and car drivers to be very careful, as the roads can get quite slippery during the rains. People living in low-lying areas should also stay alert for waterlogging and keep an eye on warnings from local authorities. It's best to avoid going out in the rain unless it's a real emergency.
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