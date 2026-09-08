A fresh leak has reportedly revealed the iPhone 18 Pro’s new colour options ahead of Apple’s September 9 event. The lineup could see silver and other familiar shades replaced by bold new finishes.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro series is just a day away from its expected unveiling, but a fresh leak has already revealed details about the colours. According to reports, Apple could introduce three new shades this year while dropping some familiar options.

iPhone 18 Pro Colours: What The Leak Claims

According to Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 18 Pro has entered mass production in sky blue, black or dark grey, and a new burgundy shade. The burgundy colour has also been described by some reports as “dark cherry”.

The biggest surprise is reportedly the absence of silver. The shade has featured on every Pro iPhone since the iPhone 11 Pro launched in 2019, making its potential removal a notable change.

If the latest claims are accurate, Apple could completely replace the colour palette used for the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Cosmic orange, silver and deep blue could reportedly make way for the new shades.

However, Apple has not officially confirmed any of these colour options, so the leaked details should be taken with caution.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date And Pre-Orders

Apple is scheduled to host its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9, 2026. The event will begin at 10am PT, or 10:30pm IST in India.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be among the key announcements, alongside the company’s much-rumoured first foldable iPhone.

While Apple has yet to announce pre-order details, reports suggest that pre-orders could begin on September 12, followed by retail availability from September 18.

Standard iPhone 18 May Arrive Later

Apple could also adopt a different launch strategy this year. Reports suggest the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may not debut alongside the Pro models and could instead arrive in spring 2027.

For now, the colour lineup and launch schedule remain based on leaks. Apple’s September 9 event should finally confirm which rumours make it to the official lineup.