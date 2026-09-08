The Kerala State Lotteries department is set to announce the Sthree Sakthi SS-536 lottery results on September 8, 2026. As of now, the winning numbers have not been released. Participants are advised to wait for the official declaration before verifying their tickets. The draw features multiple prize categories.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 8: The Kerala State Lotteries department is set to announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-536 lottery on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. As of now, the winning numbers have not yet been announced. Lottery participants are advised to wait for the official result declaration before checking their tickets against the winning numbers.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of Kerala's weekly lottery draws conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries department. The draw is generally held on the scheduled day, after which the winning numbers are published through the official lottery channels.

For ticket holders awaiting the SS-536 result, the key information includes the draw result, prize-winning numbers and details of the different prize categories. Once the results are officially released, participants can verify their ticket numbers and check whether they have won a prize.

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The Sthree Sakthi SS-536 draw carries multiple prize categories, with the first-prize winner receiving the top payout. Other prizes are awarded across several categories, while consolation prizes may also be available for eligible tickets.

However, no winning numbers should be treated as official until the result is formally declared. Participants should therefore avoid relying on unverified numbers circulating on social media or other unofficial platforms.

The News18 report is specifically tracking the Kerala lottery result for September 8 and will provide updates once the SS-536 winning numbers are announced.

Lottery winners must also follow the Kerala State Lotteries department's procedures for claiming their prizes. Winning tickets should be preserved carefully and checked against the official result publication.

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