On September 8, petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely stable, despite rising global crude oil prices driven by US-Iran tensions. Domestic fuel rates have been mostly unchanged since a May 25 adjustment, even with a daily pricing system.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely steady on Tuesday, September 8, even as global crude oil prices extended their gains amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. State-run oil marketing companies continue to maintain domestic fuel rates broadly in line with the price adjustment announced on May 25, when petrol and diesel prices were raised by around Rs 2.7 and Rs 2.8 per litre, respectively.

Under India’s dynamic fuel-pricing system, petrol and diesel prices are revised every day at 6 am. However, retail rates have remained relatively stable despite significant volatility in international crude markets. Rates vary from city to city because of differences in state taxes, VAT, transportation costs and other local charges.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Sept 8: City-Wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

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The biggest factor drawing attention to the fuel market is the renewed rise in international crude prices. Brent crude futures gained 0.35%, or 34 cents, to around $97.34 a barrel during early trade, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.26%, or $1.15, to approximately $92.63 a barrel.

The latest movement follows renewed US-Iran military tensions and uncertainty surrounding shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly held calls with his Saudi and Turkish counterparts and said a deal with Oman to manage shipping through the waterway was imminent.

The developments have increased concerns over global energy supplies. ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said, “The recent escalation of the Middle East conflict has increased the likelihood of a prolonged standoff, punctuated by calibrated military action by the US and Iran.” He also said Persian Gulf supply could remain constrained through the rest of 2026.

For Indian consumers, any sustained rise in crude prices could put pressure on fuel costs and transportation expenses. For now, however, petrol and diesel rates remain broadly stable across major cities.

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