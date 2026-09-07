Delhi Building Collapse: 6 Dead, Students Missing | Relatives Search For Loved Ones | Delhi News

Delhi Building Collapse: 6 Dead, Students Missing
A deadly building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan has claimed six lives, triggering a major search and rescue operation. NDRF teams, including sniffer dogs, are combing through the debris as rescuers search for any possible survivors. Officials remain at the site as the operation continues.
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