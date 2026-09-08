On September 8, 2026, gold and silver prices in India remained elevated due to global uncertainty. 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,53,290 per 10 grams, and silver at Rs 2,38,680 per kg. The metals have seen significant yearly growth, with gold gaining around 40.8% and silver over 90%.

Gold and silver prices remained elevated in India on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, with both precious metals continuing to trade at high levels. According to Bullion.co.in, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,53,290 per 10 grams, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 1,40,516 per 10 grams at around 6:15 am. Silver 999 fine was available at Rs 2,38,680 per kg.

The latest prices come as investors continue to track global economic and geopolitical developments. Gold has remained a closely watched safe-haven asset amid uncertainty in international markets. According to reports 24K gold has gained around 0.74% over the past week and is up approximately 40.8% over the past year. Silver has also maintained strong momentum, with 999 fine silver rising around 1.67% over the past week and gaining more than 90% over the past year.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

City 24K Gold (Rs/10g) 22K Gold (Rs/10g) Silver 999 (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 1,52,740 Rs 1,40,259 Rs 2,38,250 Mumbai Rs 1,53,010 Rs 1,40,259 Rs 2,38,250 Kolkata Rs 1,52,810 Rs 1,40,076 Rs 2,37,930 Chennai Rs 1,53,450 Rs 1,40,663 Rs 2,38,940 Bengaluru Rs 1,53,130 Rs 1,40,369 Rs 2,38,440 Hyderabad Rs 1,53,250 Rs 1,40,479 Rs 2,38,630

Among the major cities covered, Chennai recorded the highest prices for both gold and silver, while Delhi reported the lowest rates. In Chennai, 24K gold was Rs 1,53,450 per 10 grams and 22K gold was Rs 1,40,663. Silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,38,940 per kg. In Delhi, 24K gold was Rs 1,52,740, 22K gold Rs 1,40,012 and silver Rs 2,37,840 per kg.

These rates are indicative market rates and can vary between jewellers depending on local taxes, making charges, purity and other applicable costs. Buyers should therefore check the final price with their jeweller before making a purchase.