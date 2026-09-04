Bigg Boss 20 House Tour: Salman Khan Show Gets WILD! Shark Pool & Mysterious Room 20

The Bigg Boss 20 house is here, and this season’s design is anything but ordinary! From a bizarre shark-themed pool and a quirky teapot throne to the mysterious Room 20 and Room 2X, the new house looks designed for drama, surprises and plenty of chaos. Designed by Varsha Jain, the house embraces a fantasy-like world of duality, with revamped bedrooms, kitchen spaces and eye-catching installations. With the season set to premiere on September 6, the big question is: what exactly is hiding behind Room 20?