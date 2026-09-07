A 32-year-old man suffered fractures in both legs after jumping from around 30 feet into Pahuj Dam in Jhansi while attempting to make a social media reel. He landed on a rocky surface where the water was shallow, instead of deep water. His friends recorded the stunt, while he later required surgery and metal rods in one leg.

A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries after jumping from around 30 feet into Pahuj Dam in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh while attempting to make a social media reel. The incident took place in the Raxsa police station area and was reportedly recorded by his friends. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.

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Friends record stunt before the jump

Pushpendra Kumar Manouria, a resident of Parwai village, had gone to Pahuj Dam with a group of friends on Sunday evening. While making a reel, Pushpendra reached a viewpoint on the left side of the dam. A railing had been installed at the spot for safety.

According to the video, Pushpendra climbed over the railing and prepared to jump. His friends stood nearby with their mobile phones recording him. Amid laughter and joking, one of them can be heard saying, "Bhagwaan teri aatma ko shanti de (May your soul rest in peace)."

Moments later, Pushpendra jumped from the height into the dam.

He landed on rocks instead of deep water

The stunt went badly wrong within seconds.

The spot where Pushpendra landed had shallow water and a rocky surface underneath. His feet hit the rocks directly, causing severe injuries and fractures to both legs.

Unable to use his legs properly, Pushpendra also struggled to get out of the water. He reportedly held his injured legs with his hands before managing to swim with his arms and grab an iron rod.

People nearby then helped pull him out of the water.

Police arrive, injured Pushpendra taken to hospital

After the accident was reported, Grassland outpost in-charge Ranvijay Singh reached the spot with police personnel, according tp a report by Aaj Tak.

Pushpendra was taken to a private hospital for treatment. His family also reached the hospital after being informed about the accident. One of his legs was more seriously injured and required surgery, during which two rods were inserted. The other leg also requires an operation.

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Pushpendra says he will not repeat the stunt

Speaking about the accident, Pushpendra said he had jumped expecting to land in water but did not realise that the water was too shallow at that point.

He said the impact left both legs badly injured and that he remained in the water for some time before managing to pull himself out.

Pushpendra also admitted that he had performed stunts at different places in the past. However, the accident made him realise how dangerous such attempts can be.

He has now said that he will not attempt such a stunt again.