Bigg Boss 20 GRAND PREMIERE! Salman Khan’s Explosive Return | Shocking Contestants & More...

Bigg Boss 20 arrived with a massive bang! Salman Khan returns to the stage for the landmark 20th season with a spectacular performance on 20 iconic songs. The grand premiere also introduces a star-studded lineup featuring Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and several other exciting names. From emotional moments and shocking twists to powerful entries, the new season promises unlimited drama, glamour and controversy. Get ready for the biggest Bigg Boss battle yet!