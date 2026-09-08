Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For South, North Bengal Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After a wet Monday, Tuesday is also looking gloomy with some sunny spells. So, what's the weather going to be like all day? What is the Alipore Met Department saying? Check out our photo gallery for all the details
Weather Update
The Alipore Met Department reports that the intensity of rain is set to increase again in West Bengal. According to the IMD's forecast, an active monsoon trough and a low-pressure area over Uttar Pradesh will cause rain and thunderstorms across various districts until September 9.
West Bengal Weather
The weather in Bengal is changing once again. The Met office has forecast rain and thunderstorms for many South Bengal districts right from the start of the week. Over the next few days, most parts of the state can expect light to moderate rain, with some places getting heavy showers.
District Rainfall
Heavy rainfall is likely in South Bengal's Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Hooghly, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas. These districts may also experience gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. Kolkata will remain partly cloudy with light to moderate rain, but no major downpour is expected yet.
North Bengal Weather
It's not just the south. The Alipore Met Department says North Bengal could also see significant rainfall. A heavy rain alert has been issued for districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.
Met Office Alert
The weather office has confirmed that rainfall will increase in North Bengal, just like in the south. This active monsoon phase is expected to last across the state until September 9. Officials have advised everyone to stay safe and cautious during thunderstorms and strong winds.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.