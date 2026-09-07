Can Dogs Sniff Cancer? AI Trains Dogs to Detect Cancer in India
Can dogs sniff cancer? In Bengaluru, India, researchers are combining dogs’ extraordinary sense of smell with artificial intelligence to explore a new way of detecting cancer. At Dognosis, dogs including Chloe and Rose are being trained to sniff human samples while sensors track their respiratory patterns, brain activity and movements. Machine-learning models then analyse how the dogs respond to different odours. The experimental approach aims to explore whether dogs could eventually help develop a non-invasive cancer detection test. The technology includes a 3D-printed helmet and sensor-equipped harness, while a controlled “Sniffspace” allows researchers to monitor dogs as they examine samples. Researchers say dozens of peer-reviewed studies have explored dogs detecting cancer and other diseases through smell. But major challenges remain — including consistency between dogs and scaling the process to handle large numbers of samples. Watch how Bengaluru’s Dognosis team is combining canine noses, sensors and AI in the search for a new approach to cancer detection.