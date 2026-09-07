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Can Dogs Sniff Cancer? AI Trains Dogs to Detect Cancer in India

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 07 2026, 07:16 PM IST
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Can dogs sniff cancer? In Bengaluru, India, researchers are combining dogs’ extraordinary sense of smell with artificial intelligence to explore a new way of detecting cancer. At Dognosis, dogs including Chloe and Rose are being trained to sniff human samples while sensors track their respiratory patterns, brain activity and movements. Machine-learning models then analyse how the dogs respond to different odours. The experimental approach aims to explore whether dogs could eventually help develop a non-invasive cancer detection test. The technology includes a 3D-printed helmet and sensor-equipped harness, while a controlled “Sniffspace” allows researchers to monitor dogs as they examine samples. Researchers say dozens of peer-reviewed studies have explored dogs detecting cancer and other diseases through smell. But major challenges remain — including consistency between dogs and scaling the process to handle large numbers of samples. Watch how Bengaluru’s Dognosis team is combining canine noses, sensors and AI in the search for a new approach to cancer detection.

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