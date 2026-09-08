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Ramba Oorvasi Menaka Box Office Collection Day 4: Allari Naresh Film Sees Major Drop On Monday
Ramba Oorvasi Box Office Collection Day 4: Allari Naresh, the king of comedy, is back with his latest film 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'. While the movie is running in theatres, its Monday collections saw a major dip
Allari Naresh returns to his signature comedy genre
Allari Naresh is a name synonymous with comedy movies. He made audiences laugh with his unique brand of clean comedy and spoofs. When his films started to feel repetitive, they stopped working at the box office. This made Naresh switch to action thrillers and multi-starrers, where he also succeeded. But his fans always wanted him to return to comedy. Listening to them, he is back with 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'. Chandramohan Chintada directed it, and Rajesh Danda and Nirmakayala Prasad produced it under Hasya Movies and Annapurna Studios. The film stars Surbhi, Raashi Singh, Vishnu Priya, and Prisha Singh as the heroines.
The film received a mixed response from critics
Four-day collections stand at around ₹5 crore
The story of Ramba Oorvasi Menaka
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