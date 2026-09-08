4 4 Image Credit : X/@HasyaMovies

The story of Ramba Oorvasi Menaka

In 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka', Allari Naresh plays Suri, who comes from a family of stage artists. His family owns a magic book. If you open it, the celestial maidens Ramba, Oorvasi, and Menaka appear and grant your wishes. Suri dreams of becoming a hero and has been trying to open the book since childhood. He even takes loans in the village, promising to repay them once the book works, but it never opens. Finally, under difficult circumstances—when he has to marry his lover and save his mother—the book opens. Did Ramba, Oorvasi, and Menaka appear? Did they fulfill his wishes? Did he become a hero, clear his debts, and save his mother? That's the story. The comedy didn't work much, but the mother-sentiment scenes did. The comedy scenes involving touching Ramba, Oorvasi, and Menaka were considered just okay.