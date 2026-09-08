The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the weekly Sthree Sakthi SS-536 lottery draw held on September 8, 2026. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third of Rs 5 lakh. Numerous other prize categories are also available.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-536 lottery draw held on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Lottery ticket holders can now check the winning numbers and prize details for the latest Sthree Sakthi weekly draw.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-536 draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most-awaited weekly lottery results in Kerala. The second-prize winner will receive Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 5 lakh. Several other prize categories are also available for eligible ticket holders.

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi lottery is conducted as part of the state's weekly lottery programme. The SS-536 draw was scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 50, according to published details.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-536 Lottery Result Today (Sept 8): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-536 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SH583599

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 583599

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - SM508240

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - SC531427

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0527, 0843, 1154, 1266, 1318, 1352, 2429, 2526, 2798, 3331, 3870, 3986, 4666, 4940, 5525, 6679, 8012, 8161, 8897

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0116, 0891, 3518, 4003, 6682, 7785

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0576, 0847, 1217, 1301, 1521, 2137, 2637, 2700, 3526, 3632, 4036, 4348, 4958, 5552, 6389, 7351, 7354, 7539, 7689, 7768, 7829, 8801, 8969, 9159, 9754

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0104, 0552, 0676, 0779, 0823, 1289, 1465, 1472, 1527, 1622, 1675, 1999, 2156, 2221, 2249, 2271, 2468, 2694, 2718, 2723, 2732, 2988, 3026, 3061, 3079, 3175, 3235, 3505, 3553, 4071, 4166, 4362, 4514, 4537, 4728, 4839, 5112, 5313, 5458, 5550, 5742, 5838, 5962, 6074, 6096, 6119, 6227, 6329, 6388, 6447, 6486, 6649, 6659, 6669, 6733, 6744, 6882, 7366, 7842, 7872, 7890, 8093, 8143, 8406, 8538, 8731, 8831, 8901, 9051, 9194, 9266, 9582, 9769, 9789, 9856, 9868

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0166, 0225, 0314, 0530, 0687, 0741, 0770, 0962, 0976, 1136, 1160, 1190, 1230, 1239, 1249, 1275, 1335, 1767, 1788, 2060, 2197, 2319, 2481, 2528, 2578, 2818, 2844, 2916, 2945, 3211, 3270, 3273, 3285, 3324, 3366, 3411, 3589, 4116, 4222, 4340, 4381, 4458, 4468, 4479, 4749, 4758, 4768, 4910, 4990, 5078, 5118, 5239, 5262, 5593, 5675, 5786, 5889, 5903, 6140, 6182, 6191, 6201, 6253, 6407, 6436, 6438, 6492, 6580, 6725, 7048, 7064, 7091, 7155, 7223, 7867, 7973, 8039, 8247, 8263, 8339, 8551, 8622, 8787, 8909, 8992, 9006, 9120, 9431, 9645, 9694

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0018, 0051, 0081, 0126, 0312, 0358, 0423, 0460, 0534, 0538, 0541, 0682, 0704, 0759, 0761, 0781, 0794, 0849, 1017, 1054, 1171, 1403, 1414, 1605, 1790, 1817, 1890, 2114, 2149, 2202, 2259, 2263, 2278, 2299, 2336, 2378, 2408, 2570, 2599, 2654, 2671, 2684, 2778, 2839, 2936, 3081, 3087, 3164, 3191, 3209, 3217, 3247, 3283, 3294, 3316, 3509, 3528, 3665, 3676, 3766, 3830, 3860, 3970, 4004, 4046, 4061, 4062, 4170, 4193, 4288, 4341, 4436, 4542, 4623, 4767, 4861, 4883, 4909, 4920, 5360, 5421, 5546, 5582, 5667, 5686, 5688, 6004, 6029, 6040, 6162, 6246, 6271, 6331, 6358, 6414, 6539, 6626, 6687, 6723, 6732, 6772, 6825, 6891, 6893, 6992, 7078, 7385, 7551, 7557, 7605, 7614, 7645, 7664, 7724, 7735, 7779, 7815, 7857, 7995, 8033, 8215, 8260, 8261, 8270, 8436, 8496, 8513, 8552, 8577, 8601, 8642, 8684, 8694, 8852, 8862, 8877, 9177, 9227, 9250, 9311, 9325, 9345, 9425, 9556, 9607, 9814, 9835, 9842, 9902, 9907

For today's draw, participants should carefully check their ticket number and series against the official result before claiming any prize. Winners are advised to preserve their original tickets safely and follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's prescribed procedure for prize claims.

The SS-536 result includes multiple prize categories, with prizes extending from the top Rs 1 crore award to lower-tier prizes. Once the complete winning-number list is available, ticket holders should verify every relevant number carefully.

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-536 result for September 8, 2026 can be checked through the official Kerala lottery result channels. Participants should rely on the final official result rather than unverified numbers circulating on social media or other websites.

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