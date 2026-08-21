Alka Yagnik's Top 20 Monsoon Songs | Ultimate Rainy Season Bollywood Hits

Alka Yagnik’s Top 20 Monsoon Songs | Ultimate Bollywood Rain PlaylistCelebrate the magic of monsoon with the timeless and soulful voice of Alka Yagnik. From romantic rain melodies to evergreen Bollywood classics, this playlist brings together some of her most memorable songs that perfectly capture the emotions of the rainy season.🎵 TOP 20 ALKA YAGNIK MONSOON SONGSGazab Ka Hai Din – Qayamat Se Qayamat TakOdh Li Chunariya – Pyaar Kiya To Darna KyaAankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya – GhulamHumko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai – BarsaatMera Mann – MannDil Hai Tumhaara – Dil Hai TumhaaraJo Bhi Kasmein – RaazPehli Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai – Sirf TumTaal Se Taal Mila – TaalChand Chhupa Badal Mein – Hum Dil De Chuke SanamTum Mile Dil Khile – CriminalAksar Is Duniya Mein – DhadkanDekho Na – FanaaPyaar Hua Chupke Se – 1942: A Love StoryBarso Re Megha Megha – GuruSaanson Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise – AashiquiTip Tip Barsa Paani – MohraMujhe Neend Na Aaye – DilPardesi Pardesi – Raja HindustaniPal Bhar Theher Jao – TamashaFeaturing iconic love songs, soothing melodies and unforgettable hits that make every raindrop feel magical.00:00 — Alka Yagnik’s Top 20 Monsoon Songs Begins05:30 — Romantic Rain Classics & Evergreen Bollywood Hits12:00 — Top 5: Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Barso Re & More