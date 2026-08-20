On August 20, 2026, India's 24K gold price was reported at Rs 1,58,390 per 10 grams, though rates vary between cities due to local factors. Gold is a significant asset for investment and jewellery. Consumers should be aware that final jewellery prices include extra costs like making charges and GST.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on Thursday, August 20, 2026, as buyers, investors and jewellery shoppers tracked the latest rates across major Indian cities. According to the latest market update, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,58,390 per 10 grams in India on August 20. The price of gold can vary between cities due to local market conditions and other costs.

Gold remains an important asset for Indian households, particularly for jewellery purchases, weddings and investment. However, buyers should compare rates carefully, as the final price of jewellery can also include making charges, GST and other applicable costs. International bullion trends, currency movements, demand and broader economic developments can also influence daily prices.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: August 20, 2026 City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg)

Gold and Silver Rates Today: August 20

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver 999 (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,57,830 Rs 1,44,678 Rs 2,37,000 Mumbai Rs 1,58,100 Rs 1,44,925 Rs 2,37,410 Kolkata Rs 1,57,890 Rs 1,44,733 Rs 2,37,090 Chennai Rs 1,58,560 Rs 1,45,347 Rs 2,38,100 Bengaluru Rs 1,58,230 Rs 1,45,044 Rs 2,37,600 Hyderabad Rs 1,58,350 Rs 1,45,154 Rs 2,37,790

India-level 24K gold price at Rs 1,58,390 per 10 grams and included city-wise coverage of 24K and 22K gold prices, along with silver rates. Consumers planning to buy gold should therefore check the latest rate applicable in their city before making a purchase, as retail prices are not always identical across India.

Gold and silver prices can change during the day in response to movements in domestic and international markets. Buyers should also distinguish between bullion prices and jewellery prices, since the latter may include additional charges. For accurate purchase decisions, checking purity, hallmark details, making charges and the final invoice remains essential.

With gold continuing to command attention at elevated price levels, August 20's rates will be closely watched by investors and consumers alike. Before purchasing, compare 24K and 22K prices across trusted jewellers and verify the latest silver rate in your city.