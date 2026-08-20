Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom, Mouni Roy, Rajat Bedi Among Rumoured Contestants
Bigg Boss 20 is already creating major buzz with several celebrity names reportedly being discussed for Salman Khan’s upcoming season. Mary Kom, Mouni Roy, Rajat Bedi and other popular TV and entertainment personalities are among the rumoured contestants. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the lineup yet.Note: These are rumoured names, not an officially confirmed contestant list.
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