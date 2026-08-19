Bharti & Haarsh Are Back Together! Couple Reveals All About ‘Indian Game Show’ | WATCH

Comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa spoke from the sets of their upcoming show ‘Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh’. The duo discussed returning as co-hosts after nearly six years and promised a fun-filled format packed with games, spontaneity, comedy and celebrity guests.The show brings Bharti and Haarsh together with friends from the entertainment industry for a mix of games, surprises and entertaining conversations. The show is set to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on August 24 at 8 PM.