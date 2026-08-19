Bharti & Haarsh Are Back Together! Couple Reveals All About ‘Indian Game Show’ | WATCH

Bharti & Haarsh Are Back Together! Couple Reveals All About ‘Indian Game Show’
Comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa spoke from the sets of their upcoming show ‘Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh’. The duo discussed returning as co-hosts after nearly six years and promised a fun-filled format packed with games, spontaneity, comedy and celebrity guests.The show brings Bharti and Haarsh together with friends from the entertainment industry for a mix of games, surprises and entertaining conversations. The show is set to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on August 24 at 8 PM.
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