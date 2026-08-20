3 4 Image Credit : Gemini

What is the weather like in Hyderabad city?

Hyderabad and its nearby areas will have generally cloudy skies all day. The IMD says that while the day will be calm, the evening or night could get cooler. Some parts of the city might get light rain or a few showers. The maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 24 degrees Celsius.