Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure To Bring Rain; Alert Issued
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system is set to bring rains to Andhra Pradesh on August 20. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a thunderstorm and gusty winds warning for 13 districts in Telangana
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Image Credit : Gemini
How will the weather be in AP and Telangana today due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal?
The IMD has confirmed that a new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is clearly affecting both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this will lead to different weather conditions across the two states. While coastal Andhra will experience rainfall, several parts of Telangana have received warnings for gusty winds.
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Yellow alert for 13 districts in Telangana
The weather department has issued a special warning for 13 districts in North and East Telangana. Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Jagtial might see thunderstorms and lightning. Officials also warned of gusty winds in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally. They have asked people to stay alert due to the possibility of strong winds.
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Image Credit : Gemini
What is the weather like in Hyderabad city?
Hyderabad and its nearby areas will have generally cloudy skies all day. The IMD says that while the day will be calm, the evening or night could get cooler. Some parts of the city might get light rain or a few showers. The maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 24 degrees Celsius.
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Image Credit : Chatgpt
Impact of low pressure on Andhra Pradesh
The low-pressure system will bring moderate to heavy rains to AP's coastal districts in the coming days. North Coastal Andhra and the Godavari districts will get moderate rain with thunderstorms. The Amaravati-Vijayawada area will see cloudy skies and light showers. Rayalaseema will remain cloudy with some light rain. Max temps will be 31°C to 34°C and min temps 23°C to 25°C. Authorities have advised farmers and coastal residents to be careful.
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