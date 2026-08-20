The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-637 draw held on August 20, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-637 draw held on Thursday, August 20. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Karunya Plus KN-637 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-637 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PK 789430

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - 789430

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PJ 569568

3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - PE 816580

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0289, 3107, 3126, 3612, 4123, 4471, 4500, 4856, 5115, 5137, 5859, 6282, 6649, 7235, 7367, 7958, 8854, 9237, 9509

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0981, 3195, 3854, 4305, 6135, 9817

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0591, 1034, 1056, 1780, 1852, 2022, 2650, 3065, 3594, 5237, 5496, 6078, 6121, 6410, 7182, 7273, 7994, 8277, 8357, 8657, 9020, 9606, 9680, 9831

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0626, 0941, 2042, 2628, 4011, 4358, 5357, 5785, 6470, 6632, 6921, 7358, 8117, 8771, 9213, 9765, 9790

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017 Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website Official publications of lottery results Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-637 Result Today (August 20): Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)