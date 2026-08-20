Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Downpour Eases Humidity, IMD Predicts More Rain
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rain brought much-needed relief to Delhi residents from hot and humid conditions on Thursday. With the monsoon remaining active, the IMD has forecast more showers and thunderstorms in the capital and several states
Delhi Rain Brings Relief, More Showers Expected
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday, offering residents relief from the hot and humid weather. Cloudy skies continued to dominate parts of the national capital as the rain brought a temporary respite from the sticky conditions.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is expected in Delhi between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C during this period, with a 20 per cent chance of rainfall.
Rain activity could increase later in the day. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, when temperatures are expected to remain between 31°C and 32°C. The probability of rain during this period is around 35 per cent.
Monsoon Remains Active, Heavy Rain Alerts Issued
The monsoon continues to remain active across several parts of India, with heavy rainfall reported in Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
The IMD has issued colour-coded alerts in several districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and the possibility of weather-related disruptions.
In Uttar Pradesh, red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall have been issued for districts including Banda, Prayagraj and Mirzapur. Several neighbouring districts are under yellow alerts.
Himachal Pradesh has also witnessed widespread disruption due to persistent heavy rain. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 166 roads, including National Highway-003, are blocked. Around 130 power transformers and 222 water supply schemes have also been affected.
Mandi is among the worst-hit districts in terms of road connectivity, with 84 roads reported to be blocked.
Kerala, Odisha Face Rain And Flood Concerns
In Kerala, the IMD has issued a red alert for the coast along with a Swell Surge and High Wave Warning covering the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Swell waves between 1.1 and 2.2 metres are expected in coastal areas, leading authorities to advise fishermen against venturing into the sea. Restrictions have also been placed on small fishing vessel operations, boat movements and beach activities due to rough sea conditions.
Meanwhile, authorities in Odisha continue to monitor flood-affected areas as more heavy rain is forecast. According to IMD reports, 429 villages across 52 blocks had been affected by floodwater as of August 15. A total of 79 rescue teams had been deployed to assist with relief and rescue operations.
With monsoon activity continuing across several states, residents in affected and vulnerable areas are advised to follow official weather warnings and remain alert to possible flooding, waterlogging and travel disruptions.
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