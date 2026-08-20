Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday, offering residents relief from the hot and humid weather. Cloudy skies continued to dominate parts of the national capital as the rain brought a temporary respite from the sticky conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is expected in Delhi between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C during this period, with a 20 per cent chance of rainfall.

Rain activity could increase later in the day. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, when temperatures are expected to remain between 31°C and 32°C. The probability of rain during this period is around 35 per cent.