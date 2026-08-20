On August 20, 2026, Indian fuel prices are in focus as international crude oil remains elevated. Brent crude is trading near $92 per barrel, driven by geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz.

Petrol and diesel prices remained in focus on Thursday, August 20, 2026, as international crude oil prices continued to trade at elevated levels amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. Motorists in major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, are keeping a close watch on fuel costs as developments in the global energy market could influence domestic prices in the coming days.

Brent crude was hovering close to the $92-per-barrel mark, with futures last reported up 0.29% at $91.88 per barrel. Oil prices had climbed by more than 1% in the previous session amid concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent settled 0.7% higher at $91.62 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1% to close at $85.83 per barrel.

Uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz also remained a key concern for energy markets. Shipping movement through the strategic route continued to be slow, as ship owners awaited clearer signals regarding normal operations. The situation has added to worries about global crude supplies and transportation.

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Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities on August 20

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.12 Rs 97.78 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 99.78 Chennai Rs 107.75 Rs 99.57 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, making the country particularly vulnerable to prolonged increases in international oil prices. A sustained rise in crude could push up India's import bill and add to inflationary pressures. It could also increase the possibility of changes in domestic petrol and diesel prices in the future.

Fuel prices in India vary from city to city because retail rates are influenced by several factors beyond international crude prices. Central and state taxes, refinery margins, transportation and distribution costs, dealer-related expenses, and fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar all play an important role in determining the final price paid by consumers.

With Brent crude remaining near $92 per barrel and geopolitical tensions continuing to affect global energy markets, fuel price movements will remain an important development for consumers and the broader Indian economy.

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